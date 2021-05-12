In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple could pay tribute to Prince Philip with their baby name choice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child – a daughter – sometime this summer.

Now, bookies are predicting the couple could give their little girl the name Philippa – a nod to Harry’s late grandfather Prince Philip, who died last month.

Could Meghan and Harry pay tribute to Philip with their second baby’s name? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Harry and Meghan?

According to Ladbrokes, the name Philippa has overtook the name Diana – which would be a tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Odds on the couple giving their second baby the name Philippa has slashed to 3/1, compared to the 5/1 for Diana.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth – which would honour the Queen – is at 10/1.

The name Diana is still popular among bookies (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes told The Sun: “Royal fans are increasingly hopeful that Harry and Meghan will name their daughter Philippa, and we’ve been forced to cut the odds accordingly as it’s the only name punters are backing right now.

“It certainly wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Diana is used, though it seems more likely it will be a middle name.

“Elizabeth is also proving a popular bet, with royalists thinking it could be an olive branch from the couple to Her Majesty.”

The name reports have left royal fans in a frenzy, with many saying it would be a fitting tribute to Philip.

Meghan is due to give birth in the “summertime” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have fans said?

One person said online: “It would be a fitting tribute, and exactly what Philip would have wanted.”

Another added: “Philippa Diana Elizabeth Mountbatten-Windsor would be lovely!”

However, one person wrote: “Philippa would be shortened to Pippa and given that Harry had a ‘thing’ for Kate’s Pippa, I’m not sure that would work.”

Another agreed: “There is no way they are going to give her Kate’s sister’s name.”

Will Meghan and Harry name their baby after the Queen? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Meghan due to give birth?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan – who already have son Archie – will welcome their second baby sometime this summer.

During their Oprah Winfrey interview in March, the couple revealed they were having a little girl.

Meghan confirmed she was due to give birth in the “summertime”.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle on April 9 at the age of 99.

Harry flew over from California to attend his grandfather’s funeral at St George’s Chapel on April 17.

According to reports, the Duke had talks with Prince Charles and Prince William following the fallout from his Oprah interview.

During the interview, both Harry and Meghan made a string of claims about the royals.

Harry said his father and brother were ‘trapped’ within the institution and claimed he was cut off financially by his family when he and Meghan left the UK.

Sources claimed Harry, Charles and William made “baby steps” towards a reconciliation during their talks.

