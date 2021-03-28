Prince Philip, who is back at Windsor Castle with the Queen, is just months away from turning 100.

But despite the huge milestone, the Duke of Edinburgh will most definitely not want a public celebration, according to a royal expert.

Ian Lloyd, the author of The Duke: 100 Chapters in the Life of Prince Philip, thinks the monarch’s husband will want a quiet family affair instead.

Prince Philip with The Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Philip ‘will want a family occasion’

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “He doesn’t want to celebrate publicly.

“So I think it will be a family occasion, the most obvious would be a lunch or a dinner, maybe a family photograph, maybe a photograph of just him and the Queen – but that’s about all we will get.”

Then adding: “He won’t come out of the castle, definitely, even if he was 100 per cent fit he wouldn’t.”

They also said he will be glad not to have a “big public thanksgiving service dedicated to him” because “that to him is horrible”.

Philip was only released from hospital earlier this month after receiving heart surgery.

Now at Windsor Castle with Her Majesty, he may visit Balmoral once lockdown is lifted later this year.

Prince Philip stepped down from his royal duties in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews)

When does Philip turn 100?

The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his 100th birthday on June 10.

However, he previously said he had no desire to reach this impressive age.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2000, he didn’t seem to envy The Queen Mother reaching 100.

He said: “I can’t imagine anything worse. Bits of me are falling off already.”

In contrast, the Queen Mother had four celebrations to publicly celebrate reaching her grand old age.

Prince Philip has reportedly been ‘kept in the loop’ with regards to Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews)

The Duke stepped down as a serving senior royal on August 2, 2017, at the age of 96.

Despite his recent lengthy hospital stay, he is believed he have been kept in the loop regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The former senior royals gave an eye-opening interview to Oprah Winfrey on March 7.

Here, they alleged racist comments had been made about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

However, host Oprah confirmed after the interview that neither the Queen nor Prince Philip made the remarks.

Royal reporter Roya Nikkhah told The Royal Beat: “I think he [Prince Philip] would have had a few fruity words to say about the Oprah interview, let’s put it that way.”

Expert Ingrid Seward, meanwhile, agreed and said: “He definitely would!

“He would perhaps have compared Harry to his late mother because he had a bit of a run-in with Diana towards the end of her life and so you can imagine some the things he might have said.”

