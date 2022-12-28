Prince Louis ‘helped anxious Camilla’ with sweet gesture during Christmas Day appearance, claims expert

Sweet Prince Louis might only be four years old but he spent Christmas Day keeping an eye out on his relatives it seems.

Prince William and Kate’s youngest son was apparently keen to reassure Queen Consort Camilla during the family’s festive church visit in Sandringham this year.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Camilla appeared “awkward” and “tense” on Christmas Day.

Judi said: “When the royals emerged from the church Charles appeared to be in high spirits, pointing to and laughing with the clergy but leaving Camilla trailing in his wake.

“Her repeated eye-dart rituals as she tried to position herself alongside her husband reflected inner tension or awkwardness.”

Prince Louis leaving church on Christmas Day in Sandringham (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis to the rescue on Christmas Day

However it seems young Louis picked up on Camilla‘s inner tension and stepped in to help.

Judi added: “The way Louis stepped away from his parents to join her and chat to her suggested he was keen to cheer her up with some company and help her relax.”

Isn’t that sweet?

According to the body language expert, young children are often sensitive to how other people around them are feeling.

Judi said: “Louis’ body language is still very spontaneous and small children can often feel or sense when someone needs company.”

As this was Camilla’s first walk to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham in her new role as Queen Consort, it’s perhaps no surprise that she was feeling slightly on edge about the visit.

Prince Louis was seen looking up at Camilla and smiling (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Louis steals the show

She was accompanied by her husband King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate and all three of their children for the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

But it was Louis who stole the show, and it’s not the first time that has happened!

During the very same trip, Prince Louis melted onlookers hearts when he showed one young royal fan a picture of Paddington Bear.

Prince Louis joined his siblings and parents William and Kate for the church service on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans loved the display, with one commenting: “It was so lovely to see them all, I hope they had a great time together at Sandringham.”

Another added: “Prince Louis is adorable! As are Prince George and Princess Charlotte.”

Read more: George being raised ‘in different way to Prince of Wales as he’s prepared for throne’

Do you think Prince Louis and Queen Camilla make a cute pair? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say!