The Queen during royal engagement/Prince Louis smiles in birthday photo
Royals

Prince Louis birthday photos were ‘secret tribute’ to Queen, claims expert

Prince Louis turned four at the weekend

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince Louis recently marked his fourth birthday and adorable images were released by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On April 23, the young royal turned four and Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the sweet pics of their youngest child to Instagram.

Fans were thrilled to see Louis even more grown up as he enjoyed what appeared to be Holkham beach in Norfolk in the pics, taken by Kate.

Prince Louis birthday

But there was a secret message behind the photos, according to a royal expert.

Read more: MAFSA stars Tamara and Mitch in ‘secret relationship’ as scorned Ella brands her a ‘snake’?

Former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed to OK! Magazine that the images were a tribute to the Queen, 96.

He explained: “Photographing the royal children on Holkham beach is a tribute to the Queen herself who, alongside Prince Philip, would enjoy days in the sunshine there with her own children.

The Queen in all blue smiling alongside Prince Philip during royal engagement
The images could have been a tribute to the Queen and Philip, a former royal butler thinks (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

The Queen news

“The spot is also very close to the Sandringham Estate, one of Her Majesty’s private homes and somewhere that means a lot to her.”

Mr Harrold added: “The royals made a lot of happy memories on that beach, so William and Kate are no doubt attempting to keep up the family tradition.”

Well, one thing is for sure, the photos went down a treat with royal fans.

One picture, shared the day before Louis’ birthday, showed the young Prince running across the sand on the beach.

Prince William and Kate with their three children - Prince Louis Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince Louis has grown up so fast! (Credit: Cover Images)

The post also included Louis, wearing teal shorts and a grey jumper, holding a ball while looking at the camera.

The stunning beach was in the background.

The post was captioned: “4 years old tomorrow! [Photo by] The Duchess.”

On Louis’ actual birthday, another couple of pictures were shared showing the young royal beaming on the beach.

The post read: “Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today!”

Royal fans loved the snaps and gushed over a grown-up Louis.

One person said: “Aw I love these pictures! Look at his big smile.”

Read more: William and Kate planning huge change for children with move out of London

Another wrote: “I hope this little guy with the cutest smile has the greatest day.”

A third commented: “What a handsome young lad little ball of energy, Happiest Birthday Prince Louis.”

What did you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Will Kirk on The Repair Shop on BBC
The Repair Shop fans rally around Will Kirk as he shares emotional message
Meghan and Harry during Invictus Games/Thomas Markle makes announcement on GB News
Thomas Markle makes bombshell announcement which will ‘rock’ Meghan and Harry
Emmerdale Leyla Noah Marlon
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 2-6
Helen Skelton during interview on Lorraine
Helen Skelton announces marriage split four months after third child born
Faye Craig Coronation Street
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Faye in devastating ‘first’ in soap history
Harvey Armstrong and Emily Blackwell frowning on Made In Chelsea
Made In Chelsea: Who did Harvey cheat on Emily with? Are they back together?