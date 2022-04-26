Prince Louis recently marked his fourth birthday and adorable images were released by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On April 23, the young royal turned four and Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the sweet pics of their youngest child to Instagram.

Fans were thrilled to see Louis even more grown up as he enjoyed what appeared to be Holkham beach in Norfolk in the pics, taken by Kate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Prince Louis birthday

But there was a secret message behind the photos, according to a royal expert.

Read more: MAFSA stars Tamara and Mitch in ‘secret relationship’ as scorned Ella brands her a ‘snake’?

Former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed to OK! Magazine that the images were a tribute to the Queen, 96.

He explained: “Photographing the royal children on Holkham beach is a tribute to the Queen herself who, alongside Prince Philip, would enjoy days in the sunshine there with her own children.

The images could have been a tribute to the Queen and Philip, a former royal butler thinks (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

The Queen news

“The spot is also very close to the Sandringham Estate, one of Her Majesty’s private homes and somewhere that means a lot to her.”

Mr Harrold added: “The royals made a lot of happy memories on that beach, so William and Kate are no doubt attempting to keep up the family tradition.”

Well, one thing is for sure, the photos went down a treat with royal fans.

One picture, shared the day before Louis’ birthday, showed the young Prince running across the sand on the beach.

Prince Louis has grown up so fast! (Credit: Cover Images)

The post also included Louis, wearing teal shorts and a grey jumper, holding a ball while looking at the camera.

The stunning beach was in the background.

The post was captioned: “4 years old tomorrow! [Photo by] The Duchess.”

On Louis’ actual birthday, another couple of pictures were shared showing the young royal beaming on the beach.

The post read: “Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Royal fans loved the snaps and gushed over a grown-up Louis.

One person said: “Aw I love these pictures! Look at his big smile.”

Read more: William and Kate planning huge change for children with move out of London

Another wrote: “I hope this little guy with the cutest smile has the greatest day.”

A third commented: “What a handsome young lad little ball of energy, Happiest Birthday Prince Louis.”

What did you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.