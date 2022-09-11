Prince Harry made a devastating admission to royal fans after being reunited with his brother Prince William following the Queen‘s death.

Harry and William were joined by their wives, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle yesterday (September 10).

During the 40-minute engagement, the foursome looked at floral tributes and spent time greeting well-wishers.

And it was while speaking to the assembled crowds that Prince Harry made a devastating confession about life without his beloved grandmother.

Prince Harry made the admission as he joined William for a walkabout (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry reunites with William for walkabout

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate emerged from Windsor Castle together at teatime yesterday.

After looking at floral tributes together, the couples split apart.

William and Kate greeted royal fans on one side of the driveway, while Meghan and Harry headed to the other.

And it was there, while talking to the crowds and collation bouquets of flowers, that Prince Harry made his admission.

Windsor Castle feels empty without the monarch, Harry said (Credit: Splash News)

Harry makes devastating admission about life without the Queen

Emotional footage obtained by The Sun showed Prince Harry opening up about his grandmother’s death to a person in the crowds.

Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout.

He is seen to admit that Windsor Castle is a “lonely place” without the former monarch.

Harry is heard saying it’s a “a lonely place up there now without her”.

He added to the well-wisher: “Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout.”

Meghan’s ‘supportive’ gesture

Body language expert Judi James also told the paper that Meghan provided “comfort” to Harry.

She added that the flame-haired royal appeared “clearly upset”.

She said: “It’s comforting to see Meghan’s supportive touches on the back and partial hugs for a clearly upset Harry.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside Windsor Castle last night (Credit Splash News)

Fans praise Meghan’s ‘bravery’

Meanwhile, after witnessing the Duchess of Sussex’s royal return on live TV, royal fans took to Twitter to deliver their verdict.

Some said that Meghan had the “heart of a lion” to put aside her differences with the royal family to support her grieving husband so publicly.

Others said that she showed “bravery” coming back into the fold. It came following the decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family.

However, others weren’t as impressed by the move.

In fact, some claimed Meghan was “attention seeking” by accompanying her husband on the walkabout.

Brits urge Harry to shelve book

Elsewhere, following the walkabout, many have taken to Twitter to urge Harry to “do the right thing” and “shelve” his tell-all memoir.

It is due for release later this year and is thought to contain new bombshells that could rock the royal family.

