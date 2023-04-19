Prince Harry to snub big part of King Charles’ coronation celebrations to return home to Meghan and kids?

Prince Harry may miss a big part of King Charles’ coronation celebrations in May, a new report claims.

The Duke of Sussex will be returning to the UK next month for his father’s historic event. However, he will return alone as his wife Meghan Markle will remain in California with their two children.

Harry, 38, will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. However, according to reports, he won’t attend the coronation concert on May 7.

Harry will attend the coronation next month without Meghan, who will stay in California (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry at coronation

The Mirror claims that Harry will return to Meghan and their children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – in California.

The coronation concert will take place on May 7. It will be hosted at Windsor Castle and broadcast live by the BBC. It will see global music icons and stars together to celebrate the occasion.

Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family.

Now, an insider claims Harry won’t be in attendance at the concert as he’s only making a “fleeting visit”. They told the Mirror: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit.

Prince Harry will reportedly make a “fleeting visit” for the coronation (Credit: ITV News)

“Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Sussex would be attending the coronation alone. A statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Harry won’t be in the “cheap seats” despite claims he would be. Royal author Robert Jobson made the claims.

King Charles’ coronation takes place on May 6 (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking to Camilla Tominey on GB News, Robert said: “I don’t think he’ll be in ‘the cheap seats’, no. If you’re a mum or a dad, we know that we all love our kids equally whoever they are, wherever they’ve dumped you.”

Many people have speculated whether Harry will have talks with his father Charles and brother Prince William during his visit to the UK.

Reports claimed that Harry had “peace talks” with the King before his coronation decision was announced. However, he apparently won’t have talks with the Prince of Wales.

William and Harry to have talks at the coronation?

A royal commentator recently told Entertainment Daily that it’s unlikely the coronation will heal the alleged rift between the brothers.

Richard Fitzwilliams told us: “It’s reported he has had ‘peace talks’ with Charles but not with William. There is obviously a problem in trusting him. Given the size of the rift it seems unlikely that his appearance at the ceremony will do anything to heal it.”

