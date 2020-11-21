Prince Harry has signalled his support into a formal inquiry into Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview.

Prince William, 39, said on Thursday that he welcomed a fresh inquiry.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has not given a formal statement in response to his brother’s formal comments.

However, a source close to Harry has told The Telegraph that he fully backs the inquiry.

But also warns for it not to be used an excuse to create a division between himself and his older sibling.

Prince Harry as a baby with his parents and brother William (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Prince Harry said about the Panorama interview?

The source said: “Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening.

“You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately. People know how much his mother means to him.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘urged to man up’ and support older brother Prince William

Before adding: “Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers.”

Meanwhile, William said in a formal statement: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.

Prince William says he welcomes the external inquiry (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Prince William said about the official inquiry?

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Princess Diana’s interview with Bashir was one of the most groundbreaking television moments of the 20th century.

Read more: Piers Morgan says Princess Diana ‘didn’t regret Panorama interview’

Watched by over 20 million Brits alone, Diana delved into various painfully personal topics.

This included opening up about suffering from bulimia, her affair with James Hewitt and famously alluding to Prince Charles ongoing affair with Camilla (then Parker Bowles).

Prince Harry last saw Prince William in March (Credit: SplashNews)

How has the BBC responded to the fresh investigation?

However, her brother Earl Spencer, has since claimed that false documents were used to secure the interview.

He says he was presented with falsified bank statements and additional false information.

But the BBC has said that they have ‘recovered’ a handwritten note by the late Princess of Wales that clears Bashir of any wrongdoing.



In a statement they said: “Following the announcement of the independent investigation, the BBC has now recovered the princess’s original handwritten note. Which is referred to in our records from the time. We will pass it on to the independent investigation.

“As there has been a lot of commentary about this note and journalists have asked about it, we thought it appropriate to put on record that we’ve now recovered it. We will set out further details of the independent investigation shortly.”

*ED has contacted Prince Harry’s representatives for comment.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.