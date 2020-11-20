Prince Harry urged to ‘man up’ and support brother William during inquiry over BBC’s Diana interview

Prince Harry has been urged to “man up” and support his brother William during the ongoing BBC inquiry.

William has welcomed an inquiry into whether journalist Martin Bashir created false documents in order to persuade their mother, Princess Diana, to appear on Panorama when she was alive.

And now Harry has been urged to put their differences to one side and support his older brother.

Prince Harry needs to support his brother, the journalist claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William needs support from Harry during the BBC inquiry

Royal journalist Ingrid Steward told The Sun: “He is normally so keen on letting his opinions be known. Why hasn’t he done so in this case and stood by his brother to share the responsibility?

Read more: Prince Harry ‘keener on reconciliation than the palace’ as royal rift deemed ‘worse than we thought’

“It is odd he hasn’t spoken out about the BBC and Bashir case as he has been speaking out a lot about other things recently.”

William has ‘welcomed’ the inquiry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William welcomes the inquiry

Ingrid continued: “Harry should really man up and forget the fallout with his brother. They should be standing shoulder to shoulder on this one.”

Previously, William, 38, said that he welcomed the BBC’s inquiry.

It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview.

A spokesperson for the Prince said he “tentatively welcomed the investigation”.

In addition, the statement read: “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview…

“…And subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Diana featured in the explosive Panorama interview in 1995 (Credit: BBC/ITV)

What happened in the Panorama interview?

Diana reportedly visited her two sons to warn them about the explosive documentary before it aired.

Meanwhile, in the interview, the Princess spoke about having “three people” in her marriage.

Read more: Piers Morgan claims Princess Diana told him she ‘didn’t regret her bombshell Panorama interview’

This was a reference to Prince Charles’s reported mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles.

The BBC inquiry is ongoing.

What has the BBC said?

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, said: “The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.