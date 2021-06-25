In latest Prince Harry news, he’s been spotted at a Los Angeles airport as he travels back to the UK for the Princess Diana statue unveiling.

The Duke of Sussex will reunite with brother Prince William at the ceremony at Kensington Palace on July 1, which marks what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

Harry, who recently welcomed his second child with Meghan Markle, will have to isolate before the event.

Prince Harry will reunite with William for the ceremony next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

In images obtained by the Mail Online, Harry was seen at Los Angeles’ International Airport on Thursday.

But he reportedly almost became caught up in a security scare as a car broke through a gate which resulted in a police chase to find the driver.

Reports claim that several police cars and numerous officers arrived at the scene.

Harry spotted at Los Angeles airport ahead of the ceremony next week (Credit: SplashNewws.com)

The incident apparently happened an hour before Harry appeared at the airport to board his flight to London.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time Harry and William have been together since their grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral in April.

The brothers will reportedly make individual speeches during the statue ceremony.

Recent reports have said Harry and William slashed the number of guests at the unveiling due to Covid.

The pair apparently hoped to have around 100 people in attendance, however, now just a handful of guests will be there.

Next week marks what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Who is attending the Princess Diana statue unveiling?

Harry and William will attend alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and Diana’s relatives.

According to the Mail Online, guests have been told that a larger ceremony will be fixed for September.

William and Harry lost their mother in 1997, when they were 15 and 12.

