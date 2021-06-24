Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s name is more a tribute to Prince Philip than the Queen, Princess Diana’s voice coach says.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their baby girl’s name Lilibet Diana earlier this month following her birth on June 4.

The couple said the name was a tribute to Her Majesty – whose family nickname is Lilibet – and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan name their daughter Lilibet?

According to Stewart Pearce, Harry and Meghan’s name choice is more a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

By Harry and Meghan giving their daughter the name Lilibet, it means Philip’s favourite nickname for his wife will live on through the tot.

Mr Pearce told the Daily Mail: “Harry adored his grandfather, who became a particular line of security for the young prince post Diana’s death.

“There is no doubt that the influence Prince Philip had over his grandson will live on in the heart of Harry, in the sense of the complete allegiance Prince Philip’s life created in alliance with the Queen, after the sudden death of her father the King, and her own accession to the throne.”

What else did Mr Pearce say?

Mr Pearce said Lilibet’s name also shows Harry’s admiration for the Queen’s “private side”.

He added that “no one would dream of calling the Queen ‘Lilibet'” to her face.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their second child.

In a message on their Archewell website, they said: “She is more than we could have ever imagined.

“We remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

Meanwhile, a statement added: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

It added that her middle name, Diana, honours the late Princess of Wales.

Lili shares the same middle name as her six-year-old cousin Princess Charlotte, who is also named after her late grandmother.

