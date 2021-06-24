Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly shunned the title Earl of Dumbarton for their son Archie because it began with the word ‘dumb’.

Recent reports claimed Prince Charles won’t allow his grandson to be a prince when he becomes King.

Archie didn’t receive a royal title after his birth in 2019, and now sources claim Meghan and Harry didn’t want to give him the Earl of Dumbarton title over fears about “how that might look”.

Meghan and Harry reportedly rejected the Earl of Dumbarton title for Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘rejected Earl title’

A source told The Telegraph: “They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’ [and] they were worried about how that might look.”

Read more: Prince William ‘went ballistic after discovering dossier of Meghan Markle bullying claims’

Another insider said: “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Archie didn’t receive a royal title at birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed the Prince of Wales won’t make Archie a prince when he takes over the throne.

Direct grandsons of the Sovereign currently have the right to be a prince.

However, according to The Mail on Sunday, Charles wants to slim down the monarchy.

A source told the newspaper: “Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King.”

Back in March, Meghan spoke about Archie not receiving a title like his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, when he was born.

Meghan and Harry have kept their son private from public life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan say?

Speaking in her Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex said: “‘They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be…

“…which would be different from protocol, and [said] that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be.

She added: “In those months when I was pregnant we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not going to be given a title…

“…and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Meghan and Harry apparently didn’t give Archie the title because it began with the word ‘dumb’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Previous reports claimed Harry could have given Archie the courtesy title of Earl of Dumbarton.

Read more: Archie ‘should be given prince title,’ royal fans demand

However, he and Meghan reportedly decided not to as they want him to grow up as a private citizen.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.