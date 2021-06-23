Prince William reportedly ‘went ballistic’ after discovering the bullying claims against Meghan Markle, a new book has reported.

Claims about the Duchess of Sussex were made in October 2018, while she and Prince Harry were living at Kensington Palace.

According to a shocking new book by Robert Lacey, William was furious after reading the “dossier” of allegations.

Prince William was ‘furious’ over Meghan Markle’s bullying claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Prince William reportedly react?

Kensington Palace communications chief Jason Knau reportedly compiled the dossier.

In it, it claims that staff felt “humiliated” by Meghan’s actions.

Meanwhile, according to Lacey, William was furious.

Prince William went ballistic

Lacey claims in his book: “Prince William went ballistic when he heard the ‘dossier of distress’ that Knauf had gathered.”

The investigation launched in March following allegations that the Duchess ‘bullied’ at least two palace aides.

A rep for Meghan has denied the claims.

Meghan’s reps denied the claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How has Meghan reacted to the bullying claims?

Meanwhile, Meghan is yet to publicly address the claims.

However, the Duchess will reportedly issue a complete rebuttal of the allegations.

Furthermore, she will also demand Buckingham Palace hands over a “point-by-point” breakdown of the claims.

A source close to the inquiry said: “The feeling is this is heading for a brutal showdown between the Duchess of Sussex…

“…who is understood to be disputing all allegations labelled against her.

“The Palace is taking each and every allegation very seriously and wants to get to the truth of the matter.”

The probe against Meghan is ‘ongoing’ (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

In addition, the insider added: “But Meghan is adamant the staff were not up to their job and could not deal with the pressure of working for her and understanding how she wanted things to run.”

According to The Mirror, “at least 10” former palace staffers have queued up to help out with the independent inquiry.

The findings from the review were expected to be announced on Wednesday.

However, the probe is now “ongoing”.

ED! has contacted Prince William’s reps for comment.

