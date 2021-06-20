Prince Charles has come under fire over reports he won’t make Archie a prince when he becomes King.

Many royal fans are demanding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son will be made a prince someday.

But according to a Daily Mail article, Prince Charles has allegedly made it clear that Archie will never be a prince.

This is all part of the Duke of Cornwall’s end goal of significantly reducing the cost of running the British Royal Family, and ultimately slimming down The Firm.

Yet this has apparently enraged both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Why wouldn’t Prince Charles make Archie a prince?

The paper claimed that a source said Charles told the Sussexes that he will change key legal documents to ensure that Archie cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right.

The insider also said Harry and Meghan were told “Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King”.

But these claims have led to dozens of royal fans raging at Prince Charles over on Twitter.

How are people reacting to the claims?

One user claimed: “Archie should be made a prince while Queen Elizabeth is alive.”

And a further user argued: “If Charles want to deny Archie and Lili prince and princess titles that’s fine.. However I don’t want to see no complaints and leaks from Charles that he misses his grandchildren.. From my standpoint you don’t care for them.”

One said: “Archie is grandchild of the next monarch. So by current rules should be Prince when Charles becomes king even if he doesn’t perform royal duties.”

Another simply tweeted: “Archie should be Prince.”

However, other users defended Charles and argued that Harry’s children aren’t being ‘singled out’.

One user claimed: “Other than George, Charlotte and Louis, who are in direct line to the throne I.e. William’s children none of the other grandchildren are Prince or Princess. Archie and Lili are not being singled out!”

And another user argued: “The plans about the slim down of the monarchy was there long before even Harry met Meghan.

“This is not news. As they hate the royals so much, they should be happy Archie won’t have the burden of being a prince.”

ED has contacted representatives for Prince Charles for comment.

