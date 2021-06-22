Prince Philip was reportedly “worried” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he lay in hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April, is said to have been troubled by the couple.

Royal author Robert Lacey said that Philip’s friend and royal biographer Gyles Brandreth told him such firsthand.

An update of Lacey’s book Battle of Brothers revealed the elderly royal’s worries.

Prince Philip heading to church with Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

What was Prince Philip worried about?

In the book, it’s claimed: “What did worry him, said Brandreth, was ‘the couple’s preoccupation with their own problems’.”

This was reportedly expressed by Philip after Harry and Meghan‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview was filmed and aired while Prince Philip remained in hospital.

Philip apparently referred to the interview as “madness” and was informed of their claims against the royal family by his team of aides.

Prince Philip and Prince Harry were said to be very close (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘No good’ will come of bombshell interview

What’s more, Philip allegedly thought “no good” would come out of their tell-all.

Indeed, less than a month after the interview aired, Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9.

The bombshell interview revealed various stunning allegations against the royal family.

Both Harry and Meghan claimed an unnamed member of the family raised “concerns” about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

Prince Philip reportedly called the Oprah Winfrey interview “madness” (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry also said that he was forced to take business deals in America as his father, Prince Charles, had “cut him off” financially.

And Meghan claimed that the Palace refused to provide her with mental health support.

Prince Philip never publicly reacted to the interview.

However, the Queen did issue an official statement.

It said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues, particularly that of race, are concerning.

“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

