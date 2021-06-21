The birthday wishes just keep on coming for Prince William, who turns 39 today (June 21).

This time the message has come from his father, Prince Charles.

And not only that, the heir to the throne shared an adorable black-and-white photo of William as a baby.

Prince William celebrates his 39th birthday today (Credit: Splash News)

What did Prince Charles’s birthday message to William say?

Posting two picture of himself with William, Charles wished his eldest son a happy birthday.

He said: “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today!”

The pictures Charles shared garnered lots of comments from followers.

The first showed William as a baby, crawling across his smiling father’s lap.

Charles shared another, more recent, picture of William smiling at an event with Charles and his wife Camilla.

What did royal fans say about the post?

Many royal fans were delighted that the Duchess of Cornwall was included in Charles’ birthday tribute to William.

You’re a credit to your father. Happy birthday.

One said: “Very sweet photos. I love that they also included The Duchess 👏❤️ Happy Birthday, William.”

Another added: “Lovely. I’m pleased they included Camilla. She always has such a warm smile when around William, Catherine and the kids.”

A third agreed: “The photo with The Duchess is so marvelous! I’m loving it!”

Others commented that William was a “credit” to his father.

One said: “You’re a credit to your father. Happy birthday.”

“What a great son you’ve raised!” declared another.

Some claimed Charles had cropped Diana out of his Instagram post (Credit: Splash News)

Should Diana have been included in the post?

However, one follower thought Princess Diana should’ve been included in her son’s birthday post, commenting: “Diana,” and a crying emoji.

Some also claimed the original picture actually featured Diana and she had been cropped out in the post.

One said: “The picture of Charles holding the baby was published originally with his mother in it.

“As many have said she’s been airbrushed from history. Don’t upload a picture where you have to cut out the other person,” they added.

Many royal fans were philosophical about Diana’s absence, though.

“Diana is gone. Life goes on. Millions of families will testify to that,” said one fan.

“Why not wish him a happy birthday instead?” another responded.

However, another spoke for many followers with their comment.

“Diana would be so proud of her son,” they said.

