Prince William celebrates his birthday today (June 21), reaching the ripe old age of 39.

Just a year before the big 4-0, the Duke of Cambridge will doubtless be surrounded by love and well wishes today.

And the very first of those came from his loving grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen.

Prince William reaches the ripe old age of 39 today (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William birthday: Queen sends wishes as he turns 39

The royal family celebrated William’s birthday bright and early today, with the official account sharing two birthday posts in tribute to the duke.

The first featured a picture of William with wife Kate and kids George, Charlotte and Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Wishing the Duke of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!

Text overwritten on the picture said: "Wishing the Duke of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!"

It also featured bunting that read “Happy Birthday”.

The Queen sent her birthday wishes to her grandson (Credit: Splash News)

So what did the second post say?

The second post shared three pictures of William – one of which also featured giggling wife Kate.

It instructed royal fans to “swipe up” to learn more about William’s life and work.

They were directed to the official royal family website which offers more information on the birthday boy.

The Cambridges featured in the Queen’s first post (Credit: Instagram)

So how did William spend Father’s Day?

It’s been a weekend of celebrations for William after he spent Father’s Day with his children yesterday (June 20) – although Wills was expected to do some work!

William, George and Charlotte were pictured counting down to the start of a half-marathon on the Sandringham Estate.

The trio were seen gathering around a microphone as runners were put under starter’s orders.

Royal fans were then instructed to ‘swipe up’ for more on his life and work (Credit: Instagram)

Later in the day, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a Father’s Day tribute to William, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Kate’s dad Michael Middleton.

The pin board-style post featured an adorable new picture of William and the kids.

He is seen holding Prince Louis while Charlotte poses in a blue dress on one side while daddy’s boy George can be seen smiling as he clings to his dad’s leg.

