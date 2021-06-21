The latest Prince Harry news suggests the Duke of Sussex had a “ferocious fight” with his brother Prince William on the eve of his wedding to Meghan Markle.

According to a source, the brothers have had a number of blazing rows over the years – the worst of which came the night before Harry’s wedding.

The brothers also weren’t speaking before Harry and Meghan headed to Australia in late 2018, it’s been claimed.

Princes William and Harry are said to have argued the night before Harry’s wedding (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry latest: So what happened on the eve of the wedding?

Details are said to be “sketchy” but it’s thought to have been one of the most “ferocious fights” the brothers have ever had.

The day before the May 2018 wedding, the brothers were all smiles as they greeted the crowds, with Prince Harry even admitting he felt “great”.

However, behind the scenes it appears that wasn’t the case.

William was furious about bullying allegations surrounding Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry latest: ‘The showdown was fierce and bitter’

Royal biographer Robert Lacey detailed their falling out in his book, Battle of Brothers.

In it, he wrote of a separate incident when Meghan was accused of bullying a member of her staff – something that has been denied.

William and Harry had a heated phone conversation with Harry said to have “shut off his phone angrily”.

The Duke of Cambridge then went to see his brother and continue the conversation face-to-face.

Lacey added: “The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter.”

The Daily Mail claims it has been told of other “equally intense clashes”.

And “none more so” than the “particularly ferocious” fight that took place on the eve of Harry’s wedding.

Of course, the brothers are already thought to have had words after William told his brother that he thought he was rushing into marriage with Meghan.

Harry and Meghan during their Australia trip (Credit: Splash News)

So what happened ahead of the Australia trip?

In a new edition of the book, Lacey claims the brothers were no longer on speaking terms ahead of the trip.

He said the clash was triggered by William’s fury over the Meghan bullying allegations.

And it was then, Lacey suggests, that William decided to split his household from Harry’s.

“William threw Harry out,” he said.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that Kate felt “wary of Meghan from the start”.

