In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess has opened up about her new children’s book The Bench in an exclusive radio interview.

The interview with the Duchess of Sussex, 39, has aired after she gave birth to her daughter, Lilibet.

However, it was recorded before Meghan had given birth.

Speaking to NPR Weekend, she said the book is a ‘love story’ about herself and her husband, Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress explained: “It’s a love story.

Meghan Markle says her book The Bench is a ‘love story’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Meghan Markle said about her book?

“It’s really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person.

“I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family.”

What’s more, she said the book’s sentiments were inspired by her and Harry’s time spent in lockdown with their young son Archie.

Meghan added that she had gifted Harry his own engraved bench for him and Archie to sit on on the Duke’s first Father’s Day.

She said: “As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son.

Meghan hopes her book will help children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realised how much happens in the quiet.

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [Harry] just, you know, rock him [Archie] to sleep or carry him or, you know… those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”

She also said she deliberately included illustrations of families from all backgrounds.

Meghan elaborated: “Growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented.

Meghan bought Harry a special engraved bench (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion.”

What is The Bench about?

Finally, she said the book’s storyline was also partly inspired by her encounter with a US sergeant.

She said: “He had told me the story about how he wasn’t able to teach his son how to play catch because he was away.

“And so he and his son would mail this baseball back and forth to each other from Texas to Afghanistan and write the date on it.

“There are lots of little small moments like that that were personal memories or anecdotes that I wanted infused in there.”

So far the book has received somewhat mixed reviews from literary critics. But on Amazon.com, it currently holds a five star overall customer rating.

