Prince Charles has ‘no plans to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK’

In the latest Prince Charles news, he reportedly has ‘no plans’ to meet with his son Prince Harry when he returns to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, is set to unveil a new Princess Diana statue with Prince William, 38, on July 1.

However, a source claims that the Prince of Wales will not be attending the ceremony.

Nor does he intend to meet up with Harry during his trip home.

No meeting between Charles, William and Harry?

A source told The Sun: “Charles will leave the boys to it.”

They added: “Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland.

“There is no planned meeting between the three of them.”

The planned ceremony at Kensington Palace will take place on what would have been the late Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.

Both Harry and William are expected to make individual speeches.

This momentous event comes just months after Harry has made a series of allegations against his family.

This has included insinuations of racism against his son, Archie, among others.

He has also claimed that his father passed down a cycle of “genetic pain” onto him.

However, Prince Charles has yet to publicly address the claims.

Prince William has only commented on his brother’s accusations on one occasion so far.

When a journalist asked if the royal family is racist he simply replied: “We are very much not a racist family.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Prince Edward admitted that the family tensions were a struggle.

He told CNN’s Max Foster: “It’s difficult for everyone, but that’s families for you.”

Yet he also claimed that each member of his family has gone through tough times.

The Earl of Wessex continued: “Weirdly we’ve all been there before – we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives.

“And we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision.”

