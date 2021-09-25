Prince Harry and Prince William are set to be reunited at a prize-giving ceremony later this year, latest news reports suggest.

The pair, whose relationship is thought to be under strain, are set to be “heavily involved” in an event for the Diana Award, which was set up to honour their late mother Princess Diana.

It has sparked speculation that Prince Harry, who is now based in the US with his family, could even bring along wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

The baby was born in June and so far hasn’t been introduced to the public.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the event? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: December reunion for princes?

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told the Daily Mail: “To us, it doesn’t matter where in the world they are. They are jointly committed to the awards.

“The Dukes will be heavily involved as it will be a whole week of events, so they are eager to take part.”

She said they were “delighted” to have the support of both the boys.

“Right now we’re the only charity that has both of them involved. It really is a privilege.”

The Diana Award’s 2021 Legacy Awards will be held at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. The house is where Diana grew up.

William and Harry rift rumours have been around for a while

Reports of a rift between William and Harry have been around for a few years.

Things are thought to have intensified following Harry’s decision to step back from royal life and his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan made a string of bombshell allegations.

The brothers reunited at the unveiling of the Diana statue (Credit: BBC News)

All eyes have been on the brothers when they have reunited in recent months, such as at Prince Philip’s funeral.

They also came together for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother.

It isn’t known whether William and Harry will take part in the event together or contribute separately.

