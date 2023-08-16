Prince Harry warned he’ll be told to ‘get lost’ if he refuses important invite from King Charles

The latest Prince Harry news has seen the royal warned he could be told to “get lost” if he makes a particular request to King Charles.

According to a report, royal author Angela Levin believes the monarch will want his second son on hand for any 75th birthday celebrations in November.

It is thought the King may wish to keep any events marking him turning 75 more family-oriented after several recent huge royal occasions, including the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen’s funeral and his own coronation.

However, one report suggests Charles would want Harry and wife Meghan – and their children – to be part of any plans.

Angela Levin has been sharing her opinions about Prince Harry and King Charles again (Credit: YouTube)

Will Prince Harry be at King Charles’ birthday celebrations’?

Levin told Sun Online the King would be especially keen to see his grandchildren. She is reported to have said: “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there. If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision.”

Furthermore, the royal talking head issued a warning about any expectations Harry may have about hearing the word sorry.

She speculated: “If Harry wants to go to get an apology, then he can get lost.”

Levin also pondered that Harry might pop over by himself – and with Archie in tow. “He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins,” she said of the Sussexes’ eldest child.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and King Charles for comment.

Will Prince Harry bring his children to the UK later this year? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry ‘apology’ claims

Earlier this year, ahead of the coronation of his father in May, it was reported the Duke of Sussex sought an apology from members of the royal family.

At the time, royal reporters Cameron Walker claimed Harry was “demanding an apology from both King Charles and the Prince of Wales”. It was suggested his decision whether or not to attend Westminster Abbey would be dependent on this.

At the time, Harry and Meghan were in the headlines as it was suggested they’d been evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

Harry came to the coronation of King Charles. But neither Harry, Meghan, nor their children were part of Trooping the Colour in June (Credit: Cover Images)

‘A huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family’

Additionally, around that time, MailOnline quoted a royal source as claiming: “There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family.”

Meanwhile, several weeks earlier at the start of 2023, Harry had suggested he was waiting for relatives to make the next move. The inidication came amid reports concerning a ‘rift’.

He said during an ITV interview as he promoted his memoir Spare that “the ball is in their court”. Harry also said “the door is always open” for a reconciliation.

