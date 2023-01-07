The latest Prince Harry news suggests he could soon be given a “wake-up call”, with King Charles‘ coronation set to be a “turning point”.

According to astrologer Debbie Frank, who used to give readings for Harry’s mum, Princess Diana, Harry’s world is “unstable”.

And Debbie reckons things won’t be settling down in 2023 for the estranged prince.

In fact, things are about to step up a gear, with Harry’s new book, Spare released on January 10.

Prince Harry is set for a ‘wake-up call’ (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Wake-up call coming?

As reported by Hello!, Debbie is predicting “further upsets with family, surprise moves and severance with his old life”.

She claimed: “Harry’s personal world looks far from settled and stable and he’s prepared to make the final cut with his roots. His restlessness is hard to contain, triggering a desire to move home and to continually re-invent himself as independent from the royals.”

As much as he is the one triggering shock-waves he is also receiving a wake-up call from those around him.

Debbie went on to allege: “As much as he is the one triggering shock-waves he is also receiving a wake-up call from those around him.”

And with his father King Charles’ coronation coming up on May 6, things appear to be coming to a head for Harry.

“The eclipsed Full Moon around the time of the coronation spells out his place in the order of things. He will need to move on,” she said, detailing a turning point for Harry.

It’s still not confirmed whether Harry will attend his father’s coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Will he attend the coronation?

Harry, 38, will discuss his plans for the coronation in an interview with ITV on Sunday, January 8.

In a clip released earlier this week, Tom Bradby asks the Duke of Sussex: “If you’re invited to the coronation, will you come?”

Prince Harry replies: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

He adds: “There’s a lot to be discussed. And I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

In another part, Tom asks Harry: “Do you still believe in the monarchy?”

Harry replies: “Yes.”

Tom then asks him: “Do you believe you’ll play a part in its future?” to which Harry admits: “I don’t know.”

