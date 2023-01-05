Prince Harry insists ‘the ball is in their court’ as he addresses attending King’s coronation in new ITV interview

Prince Harry will address the King‘s coronation in his new interview with ITV, a new clip has revealed.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with Tom Bradby for a new interview, which will air on ITV this Sunday (January 8).

In a new snippet released today, Harry, 38, addresses whether he’ll attend his father’s coronation in May this year.

Harry addresses whether he’ll attend the King’s coronation later this year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Prince Harry interview on ITV

In the clip, Tom asks the duke: “If you’re invited to the coronation, will you come?”

Prince Harry replies: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

He adds: “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Tom Bradby and Prince Harry

In another part, Tom asks Harry: “Do you still believe in the Monarchy?”

Harry says: “Yes.”

Tom then asks: “Do you believe you’ll play a part in its future?”

Harry admits: “I don’t know.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Harry addresses his relationship with brother Prince William.

Harry sits down with Tom Bradby in an interview this Sunday (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Harry and William news

Tom says: “Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me? After everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?”

Harry replies: “He’d probably say all sorts of different things.”

Tom continues: “Some people will say you have railed against invasions of your privacy all your life,” to which Harry nods.

Tom says: “But the accusation would be, here are you invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission. That would be the accusation.”

Prince Harry claims in his book that William ‘attacked’ him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry says: “That would be the accusation… from the people that don’t understand, or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”

When does Harry’s interview air on ITV?

The ITV interview will air this Sunday and is expected to be another explosive one.

Meanwhile, the clip of the interview comes shortly after details from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir were leaked.

Harry’s book, Spare, will be released on January 10. However, the Guardian says it has obtained a copy of the book.

In the book, the publication reports, Harry alleges an incident took place in which William ‘attacked’ him.

The confrontation allegedly took place at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage home in London in 2019.

Harry reportedly says William had called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

However, as things got heated, Harry says that William allegedly “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor”.

ED! contacted reps on this story.

Harry: The Interview will air this Sunday, January 8, on ITV1 from 9pm.

