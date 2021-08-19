In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex will make his first appearance since Lilibet’s birth at a polo match in the US.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child on June 4.

Announced by the Sussexes’ close friend Omid Scobie, the Duke will attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen today (August 19).

Prince Harry is set to make his first appearance since Lilibet’s birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: What’s the latest?

The royal biographer made the announcement on Twitter.

The outdoor match is being held to raise funds for vulnerable children in Southern Africa.

Alongside his own message, Omid included a statement from Harry himself.

Prince Harry is back on the field

It read: “Our refocused mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care…

“..and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future.

“We are incredibly grateful to our gracious hosts in Aspen, to ISPS Handa and the many other sponsors, and to everyone involved in making this year’s match possible. But most importantly, as safe as possible for the protection of donors, players, staff, and the entire community.

“The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission. I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need.”

Harry concluded: “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations. I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”

Royal fans appeared excited over the news, which comes two months after Lilibet’s birth.

How did royal fans respond?

One wrote: “What a beautiful place to play polo. Hope we can see Harry and his buddies compete.”

A second shared: “So excited to see him out and about and for such a good cause.”

In addition, a third said: “I love Harry and Meghan’s charity work. They are trying to make the world a better place to live in!”

Prince Harry is an avid polo player (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Can’t wait to see the pictures and videos that @Sentebale will be sharing.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Prince Harry will be returning to the UK soon.

During the trip, he’s expected to pay a visit to The Queen.

A source told the Sunday Express: “Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning The Invictus games.”

