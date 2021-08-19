Sarah Ferguson drops hint Diana statue unveiling helped ‘bring Harry and William together’

In the latest Prince Harry news, Sarah Ferguson has hinted at reconciliation between William and his younger brother.

The two royal brothers are allegedly at loggerheads ever since Harry and wife Meghan Markle gave their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sarah hints that things have improved between the two brothers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The latest Prince Harry and Williams news

The 61-year-old Duchess of York spoke to Australian magazine, Australian Women’s Weekly.

And during the interview she made the claim as she spoke about a number of topics.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release joint statement on ‘exceptionally fragile’ world

She told the magazine she thought their late mother, Princess Diana, would be “very proud” of her sons and their “exceptional wives and fabulous children”.

Sarah said: “The statue brought unity and togetherness to the family and I’m glad that my loyal friend has been honoured in this way.”

Could the two brothers reconcile? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and William met publicly in July

William and Harry came together in July (2021) to unveil a statue in Kensington Gardens on what have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

They were joined for the ceremony by aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, as well as their uncle Charles, Earl Spencer.

William and Harry had reunited for their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April, but then got together for the statue unveiling.

It was a rare public appearance for the duo, especially after Harry moved to the US with Meghan in 2020.

Sarah says the Queen has been like a mother to her (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Duchess retains close ties to the royal family

Sarah has been active recently as she publicised her books.

In an interview with Twiggy on her podcast, Sarah revealed her enduring, close relationship with the Queen.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson says the Queen is ‘more of a mother to her than her own’

“I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother,” she said movingly.

Sarah still lives her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.