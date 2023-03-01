In the latest Prince Harry news, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly been left “stunned” by King Charles’ decision to evict them from their UK home.

It was alleged today (March 1) that Charles has booted the royal couple out of Frogmore Cottage with plans to move in disgraced Prince Andrew instead.

Now it has been claimed that Harry and Meghan are baffled by the decision – with two other unnamed royals also feeling “appalled”, it’s claimed.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been evicted from their UK home (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry news: Couple ‘booted from UK home’

Royal biographer Omid Scobie has claimed King Charles decided to give Harry and Meghan the boot following the release of his son’s explosive memoir, Spare.

The book was released in January and shared intimate details about his personal and royal life.

It’s also been reported that two are currently in the process of moving their belongings out of Frogmore Cottage and over to their home in California.

King Charles has apparently lined up Prince Andrew to move in (Credit: BBC)

Harry and Meghan ‘stunned’

Omid penned the biography of Harry and Meghan, Finding Freedom. He also claimed the couple were told the cottage was needed for “someone else”.

It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.

Furthermore, writing for Yahoo, Scoobie alleged that their relationship with other royals was now at “an all-time low”.

He alleged: “It’s news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned. And at least two members of the Royal Family are ‘appalled’.”

The two are said to be getting their belongings shipped over to their US home (Credit: Netflix)

‘A final and cruel punishment’

A reported friend of the couple alleged to the royal expert: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.

“It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”

Scoobie also noted how a source said the couple have until the summer to remove their belongings.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Prince Andrew has stepped away from the royal spotlight (Credit: YouTube)

What’s next for Frogmore Cottage?

The late Queen, Harry’s grandmother, gifted the cottage to Harry and Meghan months after their wedding in 2018.

And, apparently, Charles is now planning to move Andrew into the lavish pad.

Andrew has been engulfed in scandal and removed himself from public and royal life in 2022.

The decision was a result of him loosing his bid to quash a civil lawsuit brought by Virgina Giuffre.

She alleged that Prince Andrew sexually abused her three times when she was 17.

He has always denied the allegations and his lawyers called Giuffre’s lawsuit “frivolous”.

But in February last year, the Duke of York settled the civil case for a reported £12 million, without accepting liability.

Read more: Prince Harry admits ‘trouble’ he faced early in relationship with wife Meghan

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.