Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow by King Charles with ‘offer to Prince Andrew’

Harry and Meghan have faced a fresh blow by King Charles as he has reportedly booted them from Frogmore Cottage, in latest news reports.

Instead, the newly-appointed King has handed the keys to Prince Andrew, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been booted from the cottage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles has reportedly made the decision to give his son and daughter-in-law the boot, shortly after Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, hit the shelves.

The royal’s explosive book was released in January and shared intimate details about his personal and royal life.

And now, a report claims that Prince Harry and Meghan are getting their belongings shipped over to their California home after being evicted.

Charles is allegedly giving Prince Andrew the keys (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan ‘replaced’ by Andrew?

A royal insider told The Sun: “This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK.”

What’s more, the report claims that Prince Andrew has been given the keys to the Windor Home instead.

Andrew has faced a scandal in recent years and removed himself from public and royal life.

Last year, he settled a civil case with Virgina Giuffre.

She alleged that Prince Andrew sexually abused her three times when she was 17.

He has always denied the allegations and his lawyers called Giuffre’s lawsuit “frivolous”.

But in February last year, the Duke settled the civil case for a reported £12 million.

Will Andrew move into Frogmore cottage? (Credit: BBC)

Andrew ‘resisting’ to move to cottage

However, reports claim that Andrew is “resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage”.

“But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction,” the royal insider reportedly added.

It comes as the preparation for King Charles’ Coronation in May is well underway.

The historic event will take place on Saturday, May 6.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan for comment.

