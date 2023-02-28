Courteney Cox addresses Prince Harry’s claims about ‘doing drugs’ at her house party

Courteney Cox has addressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s claims that he once did drugs at a party at her house.

Harry made the shocking claims in his bombshell autobiography, Spare, which was published last month.

Harry made some bizarre claims in his book (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry did drugs at the home of Courteney Cox?

In his new book, Spare, Harry has made a number of shocking revelations.

One pretty bizarre one is that the Duke of Sussex apparently did drugs – magic mushrooms to be precise – at a party held at Courteney Cox’s house.

The royal stayed at the Friends star home, believing her to be away on a job.

However, he then claimed that Courteney turned up.

During the party, Harry claims that he took magic mushrooms, which he washed down with tequila.

He then details how he started hallucinating during a visit to the bathroom later that night.

Courteney has broken her silence (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Courteney Cox responds to Prince Harry claims

Now, Courteney, 58, has broken her silence on Harry’s claims.

“He did stay here for a couple of days, probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” she said in an interview with Variety.

She then spoke about the royal‘s new book, Spare.

He’s a really nice person.

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it got back to me about it,” she said.

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out,” she then added.

Harry and Meghan have been issued a warning (Credit: Netflix)

Sussexes warned ‘history won’t be kind’ to them

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, have been warned that “history won’t be kind” to them.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily about the Sussexes’ dramatic exit from working royal life in 2020.

“The trouble with Harry and Meghan is that they didn’t think far enough ahead of the consequences of their dramatic exit from the royal family,” Nick said.

“History is something that is taught in schools and studied by many people and the history books won’t be kind to Harry and Meghan which I think they didn’t realise,” he then added.

He then went on to say that their egos took over what could have been a “well-orchestrated” exit.

