Prince Harry has said the news of his mother’s death left a “huge hole” inside of him.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments in a foreword of a new book for children of health workers who have died during the pandemic.

Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997 when he was aged just 12.

Prince Harry news: What did he say about Diana?

Opening up about his grief, Harry wrote: “If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone.”

He continued: “When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me.

“I know how you feel. And I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.

They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever.

“We all cope with loss in a different way. But when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not.

“They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true.”

Harry’s tribute to healthcare workers

Harry also paid tribute to the health care professionals who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

He said: “Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work.

“Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.

“You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass.

“And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.”

He concluded: “I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too.”

When is the book out?

Hospital by the Hill tells the story of a young person whose mother died working on the frontline at a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The book has been written for children of health workers who have died in the pandemic.

Written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote, it is being given to bereaved children as part of the National Day of Reflection next week.

The National Day of Reflection takes place on March 23. It is a Government initiative to mark the anniversary of the start of lockdown.

You can apply for a free copy of the book here.

