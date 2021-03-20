Prince William divided viewers with his appearance on last night’s Comic Relief (March 19).

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, addressed the nation with a heartfelt speech on mental health.

However, the Heads Together campaigner came under fire for speaking about mental health in light of Meghan Markle’s claims that her requests for help were ignored by the royal family.

Prince William spoke about mental health on Comic Relief (Credit: BBC)

What did Prince William say on Comic Relief?

William started off his video speech with: “It’s very good to be here on Red Nose Night.

“Many of you will be as relieved as I am that I’m not doing another comedy sketch like I did last year for the Big Night In.

Read more: Palace ‘alarmed’ by Harry and Meghan ‘leaking peace talks’

“Your incredible generosity raised over £74 million for so many brilliant charities, including the National Emergencies Trust, at a time when COVID was first really taking its toll. Thank you all so much.”

The prince continued to speak about mental health awareness.

He said: “I’m particularly pleased that Comic Relief continues to fund so many projects that support people’s mental health, which has come under particular strain over the past year.

“This is a subject that is very close to my heart and it’s wonderful to know that your support tonight will make sure that there is help at hand when things become too much for people. Thank you for your compassion and generosity.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge serve as mental health ambassadors (Credit: SplashNews)

How did viewers react to the speech?

However, some viewers were less than impressed at William’s speech, with some alleging hypocrisy on the prince’s side.

In Meghan’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, she alleged that The Firm had not supported her as she battled mental health difficulties.

She said she was denied mental health support while pregnant with Archie.

Comic Relief having the audacity to have Prince William do a film about the importance of mental health.

One viewer argued via Twitter: “PrinceWilliam #ComicRelief2021 talking about supporting people with issues, must be the most cringe moment on UK TV in 2021! #Ironic.”

While another user claimed: “LOL Comic Relief having the audacity to have Prince William do a film about the importance of mental health.”

And a third user asked: “Was Prince William really the best person to be doing the intro to the mental health segment on Comic Relief?”

Finally a fourth user argued: “Prince William on TV talking about supporting people’s mental health…. how about supporting your sister-in-law then huh? #ComicRelief.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What else happened on the night?

Several viewers noted William’s incorrect reference to the evening during his speech.

One quipped: “William calling Comic Relief ‘Red Nose Night’ is the worst thing that’s happened to the royals since the Oprah interview.”

Read more: Why The Queen’s birthday parade won’t go ahead this year

They continued: “Parents getting the kids into their fancy dress this morning: ‘Come on Tilly, get your packed lunch and out the door – you’ll be late for Red Nose Night at school!'”

While another viewer tweeted: “Lmfao at Prince William calling it Red Nose Night #ComicRelief.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.