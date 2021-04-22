In the latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex has vowed to carry on the conservation work of his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Harry, 36, took to Twitter to narrate a video to celebrate Earth Day.

And in it, he promised to continue one of Philip’s passions – the natural world.

Prince Harry has narrated a re-release of @AfricanParks’ “Hope Starts Here" for #EarthDay. The video highlights the importance of resourcing national parks and protection areas to help deliver essentials like clean air and water, food security, jobs, education and healthcare. pic.twitter.com/OIykTqrRu4 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 22, 2021

What is the latest Prince Harry news on Earth Day?

In an accompanying statement, Harry said: “As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration…

“…it’s critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity.

“Not just as a value we hold – but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life.

Read more: The Queen ‘coping amazingly well’ after Prince Philip’s death

“On this Earth Day, I reflect on the generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather…

“…and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy.

“This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective well-being.”

Prince Philip was passionate about the natural world (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The video was shared on social media by royal biographer Omid Scobie.

He said in a tweet: “The video highlights the importance of resourcing national parks and protection areas…

“…to help deliver essentials like clean air and water, food security, jobs, education and healthcare.

“Harry has been President of @AfricanParks since 2017 and is currently assisting them to grow to 30 national parks under management by 2030 (currently they manage 19 parks in 11 countries).”

Harry could miss the visit in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Harry come back to the UK in July?

Harry is back in the US after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

He went back because his wife, Meghan Markle, is heavily pregnant and is due to give birth to their second child in the summer.

But Harry is due to return to the UK in July to help unveil a new statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Read more: Prince Harry latest: Expert casts doubt on Duke’s UK return in July

However, royal expert Russell Myers thinks that he might not make it.

“Watch this space because if Meghan does have her baby around June time, will he come over? I’m not too sure. You never know,” he said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.