The Queen is reportedly coping “amazingly well” following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at Windsor Castle and his funeral took place at St George’s Chapel last Saturday (April 17).

The royal family is currently in a two-week period of mourning, with the Queen being supported by her family.

The Queen ‘coping well’ after Prince Philip’s death

A source told the Mirror: “It is of course what we have come to expect from Her Majesty, duty above all else and thinking of others despite everything, despite experiencing a devastating loss.

“She is coping amazingly well and has been comforted not only by the love and support of her close family.

“But by the many thousands of people who had so many wonderful things to share about her husband’s life and legacy.”

The Queen has been residing at Windsor Castle following Philip’s death.

The Queen marks her birthday

On Wednesday, she celebrated her 95th birthday and received visits from some family members.

It was said that her daughter Princess Anne and daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were among the first visitors.

Her Majesty released a statement on her birthday to thank people for their “good wishes” and tributes to Philip.

She said: “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout this life.”

Meanwhile, Her Majesty has also received support from across the pond it seems as Meghan Markle was in touch.

The Duchess of Sussex didn’t attend the funeral after doctors reportedly advised her against travelling due to being pregnant.

However, reports claim Meghan still wanted to offer her support to the Queen.

A source told PEOPLE: “Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather’s funeral.

“Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week.”

Meghan’s husband Harry attended his grandfather’s funeral last weekend but has since flew back to California.

