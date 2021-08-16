In latest Prince Harry news, the duke is reportedly planning to return to the UK and may visit the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, is apparently visiting Britain towards the end of the year and will bring a small Netflix film crew with him.

According to reports, Harry will lead planning for next year’s military veterans’ Invictus Games in Holland.

Harry will reportedly visit the UK later in the year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

The Sunday Express claims the father-of-two’s schedule includes visiting his 95-year-old grandmother, the Queen.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are ‘considering doing Netflix show together’

Harry created the Invictus Games back in 2013 and he apparently wants to create a documentary about the event.

The report says a small film crew will join Harry during his visit.

Harry will apparently pay a visit to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source said: “The Duke of Sussex will want to make sure we are ready as the last games were cancelled because of Covid.

“We are hoping that the situation in April next year allows the games to go ahead as planned, in Holland.

“Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning these games.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

Meghan may not join Harry during his visit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Meghan Markle join Harry?

Meanwhile, it’s unlikely Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will join him on the trip since she has their two young children – Archie, two, and Lilibet, two months, – to look after.

However, recent reports have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex may be working on her own Netflix show – with Kate Middleton!

Sources said they are working on a documentary that highlights the Duchess of Cambridge’s dedication to philanthropy.

An insider told US Weekly: “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

Read more: Thomas Markle latest: Meghan fans defend her as dad accuses her of ‘lying for years’

They concluded: “Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.