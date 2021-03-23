Prince Harry fans are divided over news the royal has landed himself a job.

On Tuesday (March 23), the Duke of Sussex confirmed he has become Chief Impact Officer of mental health company BetterUp.

In a blog post on the company’s website about the appointment, Harry said he hopes to help people develop “inner strength, resilience and confidence”.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has a new job with a mental health company (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: What did the duke say about his new job?

He penned: “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritising our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind’. We all have it in us.

What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance. What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

On Twitter, some royal fans congratulated Harry on the new job.

It’s Harry’s first big role since the Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans congratulate Harry

“Good luck to you Harry,” said one, adding: “Nicer brother.”

A second wrote: “Your mom, Princess Diana, would be very proud of you Prince Harry, the man, husband and father you have become. You are so CHARISMATIC like her! Well done.”

However, others wanted to know why, in the announcement, he still appeared “attached to his royal titles” as it referred to him as the Duke of Sussex.

Some demand Harry gives up titles

One demanded: “He needs to give up his titles now.”

Another wrote: “Still very much attached to that royal title that brought him supposedly such misery.”

A third said: “Why does he refer to himself as the Duke of Sussex? He has shown contempt for the Royal Family and wanted [rid] of his ties to it? He should admit that he needs that title and wants to use his royal status to bring in the cash… shameful.”

Someone else put: “Now his royal title can be stripped off.”

