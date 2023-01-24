In Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex recalled some advice a doctor gave to Meghan over her weight as they tried for a baby.

The 38-year-old spoke about the incident in his bombshell book, Spare, which came out earlier this month.

Harry has made some big revelations in his new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke of Sussex reveals doctor’s advice to Meghan

Prince Harry’s new book, Spare, is full of revelations.

One revelation in particular is about what a doctor said to Meghan about her weight back when the royal couple were trying for their first child.

In his new book, Harry said that after the royal wedding in 2018, he and Meghan didn’t want to wait before having a baby.

In his book, he wrote: “We didn’t want to wait. We both wanted to start a family straight away. We were working crazy hours, our jobs were demanding, the timing wasn’t ideal, but too bad. This had always been our main priority.”

Harry then went on to say that the couple worried that the stress from their busy lives would prevent them from getting pregnant.

Harry spoke about Meghan’s first pregnancy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Sussex talks Meghan’s first pregnancy

The Duke of Sussex then continued, saying Meghan had lost a “great deal of weight” prior to them trying for a baby.

He then went on to say that friends had recommended an ayurvedic doctor to them.

“I don’t recall which category this doctor sorted Meg into, but she did confirm our suspicion that Meg’s weight loss might be a barrier to conceiving,” he wrote.

She did confirm our suspicion that Meg’s weight loss might be a barrier to conceiving.

The doctor reportedly advised Meghan to gain five pounds. They said that once she did this, she’d be able to get pregnant.

“So Meg ate, and ate, and soon put on the recommended five pounds, and we looked hopefully at the calendar,” he wrote.

Meghan, of course, later gave birth to Archie in 2019. In 2021, the couple also welcomed a daughter, Lilibet.

Will we see Harry and Meghan at the coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Sussex dealt blow ahead of coronation?

Elsewhere in Prince Harry news, it was reported recently that he won’t have a role at the coronation.

King Charles’ coronation is set to take place in May of this year.

However, Harry and Meghan are “unlikely” to join the family on the balcony afterward, reports claim.

This is reportedly because they are no longer working royals, having stepped back in 2020 prior to their move to the US.

Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, won’t be appearing on the balcony either, it’s said.

Read more: King Charles III to ‘make huge change to royal titles’ as brother Edward to ‘inherit new role’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.