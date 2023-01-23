King Charles III is set to make some huge changes to royal titles this year, according to reports.

His Majesty’s youngest brother, Prince Edward, will inherit a new role under the proposed changes, it has been claimed.

The King is set to make some big changes (Credit: BBC)

King Charles to make ‘huge’ changes to royal titles

The King will make some big changes to royal titles this year, according to reports.

When Charles became king, he kept the Duke of Edinburgh title to himself, contrary to belief that he would pass it to his youngest brother, Edward.

According to some reports, the King was going to hand the title of Duchess of Edinburgh to Princess Charlotte when she became old enough.

However, now, Charles will reportedly give Edward the title after all.

Sources claim that Charles has had a change of heart and will be bestowing the title upon his brother ahead of the latter’s 60th birthday next March.

Edward is reportedly set to become the new Duke of Edinburgh (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Edward to receive new title?

The King reportedly relied on advice from Edward during the Prince Andrew civil case scandal last year.

This then made his reported consideration of handing Charlotte the title was a ‘slap in the face’ for Edward.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: “It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago.”

Clearly, the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes.

“Also because the Queen had promised him the title before she died and it was always believed by Edward and Sophie that, in time, the title would then be passed down to their son, Viscount Severn,” they continued.

“Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly, the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Will Andrew be at the coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Andrew dealt blow ahead of coronation

News of Charles’ change of heart comes days after it was revealed that his son and brother have been dealt blows ahead of the coronation.

The King’s coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

However, according to reports, neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew will be appearing on the balcony.

This is because they are no longer working royals.

A source told the Daily Mail that it’s “unlikely” that Meghan and Harry will attend any major royal events during the coronation.

Read more: Prince Andrew news: Duke ‘hoping to overturn’ sex abuse settlement in bid to end his royal exile

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!