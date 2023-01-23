King Charles III and Prince Edward smiling during royal engagements
Royals

King Charles III to ‘make huge change to royal titles’ as brother Edward to ‘inherit new role’

Edward is set to take after his father with the new role...

By Robert Emlyn Slater

King Charles III is set to make some huge changes to royal titles this year, according to reports.

His Majesty’s youngest brother, Prince Edward, will inherit a new role under the proposed changes, it has been claimed.

King Charles III looking sombre
The King is set to make some big changes (Credit: BBC)

King Charles to make ‘huge’ changes to royal titles

The King will make some big changes to royal titles this year, according to reports.

When Charles became king, he kept the Duke of Edinburgh title to himself, contrary to belief that he would pass it to his youngest brother, Edward.

According to some reports, the King was going to hand the title of Duchess of Edinburgh to Princess Charlotte when she became old enough.

However, now, Charles will reportedly give Edward the title after all.

Sources claim that Charles has had a change of heart and will be bestowing the title upon his brother ahead of the latter’s 60th birthday next March.

Prince Edward speaking to royal fans
Edward is reportedly set to become the new Duke of Edinburgh (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Edward to receive new title?

The King reportedly relied on advice from Edward during the Prince Andrew civil case scandal last year.

This then made his reported consideration of handing Charlotte the title was a ‘slap in the face’ for Edward.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: “It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago.”

Clearly, the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes.

“Also because the Queen had promised him the title before she died and it was always believed by Edward and Sophie that, in time, the title would then be passed down to their son, Viscount Severn,” they continued.

“Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly, the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Andrew looking behind him in disgust
Will Andrew be at the coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Andrew dealt blow ahead of coronation

News of Charles’ change of heart comes days after it was revealed that his son and brother have been dealt blows ahead of the coronation.

The King’s coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

However, according to reports, neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew will be appearing on the balcony.

This is because they are no longer working royals.

A source told the Daily Mail that it’s “unlikely” that Meghan and Harry will attend any major royal events during the coronation.

Read more: Prince Andrew news: Duke ‘hoping to overturn’ sex abuse settlement in bid to end his royal exile

YouTube video player

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

King Charles Prince Edward Royal Family

Trending Articles

Zara Tindall looks bemused, Prince Harry appears chastened
Zara Tindall’s ‘brutal remark’ to Prince Harry at Eugenie’s wedding
Rita Simons smiling at the TRIC Awards
Rita Simons reveals she’s had hysterectomy after ‘debilitating’ health condition which had effect on work
Mollie Gallagher's Dancing On Ice cast shot
Dancing On Ice: What has Mollie Gallagher been in? Is Liam Gallagher her dad? Who is her boyfriend?
Charlie Brooks speaking on This Morning today as Holly Willoughby looks shocked
This Morning viewers shocked today as Charlie Brooks’ interview takes X-rated turn with Holly and Phil
Aljaz Skorjanec smiling while out for Strictly rehearsals
Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec ‘chuffed’ as he celebrates co-star’s baby news
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher: Who does she play? Is she related to Oasis star Liam?