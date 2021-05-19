Prince Harry has caused a stir in America after news about his First Amendment comments broke.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, said he found First Amendment to the United States Constitution, to be ‘bonkers’.

In addition to several high profile political commentators, every day Yanks have also taken to Twitter to share their dismay.

So much so that some are even demanding that Prince Harry move back to the UK!

Prince Harry is in hot water with some Constitution loving Americans! (Credit: SplashNews)

One disgruntled Twitter user raged: “Anybody that doesn’t like America should leave it, especially Prince Harry who came here for the peace and contentment. Now he’s starting trouble about our First Amendment he should be deported.”

Another user fumed: “Hey #PrinceHarry, You’re more than welcome to LEAVE if you don’t like America & its Constitutional freedoms.

“When you grow up & grow a pair, you may understand the concept of FREEDOM.”

And a third user ranted: “Hey #PrinceHarry no one cares what you think about our Constitution, you are welcome to leave America today. We’re not asking for your dumb opinion. Leave now.”

Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to America last year (Credit: SplashNews)

A fourth user argued: “#PrinceHarry must go back to England. You don’t like America system, then leave!”

Some Americans did come out swinging in Harry’s defence.

For example, one Twitter user claimed: “I see all the worst people in the world are criticising Prince Harry for actually using the First Amendment. Just priceless.”

Another argued: “People seem to forget he’s been a Royal the whole of his life so been on the outside is confusing for him. I wouldn’t take anything he says personal he’s been through allot I feel sorry for his mental health. Poor guy.”

Harry called the First Amendment ‘bonkers’ (Credit: SplashNews0

What did Prince Harry say about the First Amendment?

During Prince Harry’s podcast interview with Dax Shepard, the Duke called the First Amendment ‘bonkers.’

Harry said: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.

“I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.



“But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalise or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

The First Amendment prohibits laws from restricting freedom of speech, religion, press, assembly and the right to petition the government.

