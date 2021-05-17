Prince Harry opens up in trailer for new series
A trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new mental health series has been released.

The Me You Can’t See, which will air on Apple TV+, sees the pair explore mental health with stories from people around the world.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer features footage of a young Harry alongside his father Prince Charles at his mother Princess Diana’s funeral 24 years ago.

Oprah and Prince Harry open up in their mental health series
Oprah and Harry open up to each other in the trailer (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

What happens in the first trailer of Prince Harry and Oprah’s new series?

In addition, the Duke of Sussex‘s wife Meghan Markle makes a cameo.

The trailer begins with Oprah saying to Harry: “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s series to launch next month as he discusses ‘unresolved trauma’

Harry adds: “What words have you heard around mental health? Crazy?”

Prince Harry in his new mental health series with Oprah
Harry opens up in the new series (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

What else does Oprah say in the series?

Oprah continues: “Lost it. Can’t keep it together. With that stigma of being labelled the other.

“The telling of a story, being able to say ‘this is what happened to me’ is crucial.”

The trailer then shows a series of people speaking about their struggles with mental health.

Singer Lady Gaga – real name Stefani – also features in the series, as she says: “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service.

Oprah Winfrey gets emotional in new series with Prince Harry
Oprah gets emotional during the series (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

“I’ve been through it and people need help.”

Oprah also appears to open up about her own struggles, as she tearfully says: “It’s just something I accepted.”

It seems Harry will also open up in the series.

Young Prince Harry at Princess Diana's funeral
A young Prince Harry at his mother Diana’s funeral (Credit Apple TV/YouTube)

He’s seen sitting down as he tells Oprah: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Meanwhile, during the trailer, footage shows a young Harry bowing his head at his mother Diana’s coffin at her funeral in 1997.

Meghan also appears briefly as she and Harry smile at a laptop.

Meghan Markle makes cameo in Prince Harry's series
Meghan makes a cameo! (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

Harry adds: “The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘may make new documentary’ despite Oprah backlash

The series will air this Friday, May 21, on Apple TV+.

