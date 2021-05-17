A trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new mental health series has been released.

The Me You Can’t See, which will air on Apple TV+, sees the pair explore mental health with stories from people around the world.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer features footage of a young Harry alongside his father Prince Charles at his mother Princess Diana’s funeral 24 years ago.

Oprah and Harry open up to each other in the trailer (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

What happens in the first trailer of Prince Harry and Oprah’s new series?

In addition, the Duke of Sussex‘s wife Meghan Markle makes a cameo.

The trailer begins with Oprah saying to Harry: “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain.”

Harry adds: “What words have you heard around mental health? Crazy?”

Harry opens up in the new series (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

What else does Oprah say in the series?

Oprah continues: “Lost it. Can’t keep it together. With that stigma of being labelled the other.

“The telling of a story, being able to say ‘this is what happened to me’ is crucial.”

The trailer then shows a series of people speaking about their struggles with mental health.

Singer Lady Gaga – real name Stefani – also features in the series, as she says: “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service.

Oprah gets emotional during the series (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

“I’ve been through it and people need help.”

Oprah also appears to open up about her own struggles, as she tearfully says: “It’s just something I accepted.”

It seems Harry will also open up in the series.

A young Prince Harry at his mother Diana’s funeral (Credit Apple TV/YouTube)

He’s seen sitting down as he tells Oprah: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Meanwhile, during the trailer, footage shows a young Harry bowing his head at his mother Diana’s coffin at her funeral in 1997.

Meghan also appears briefly as she and Harry smile at a laptop.

Meghan makes a cameo! (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

Harry adds: “The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.”

The series will air this Friday, May 21, on Apple TV+.

