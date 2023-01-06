Prince Harry looks concerned during royal engagement
Royals

Prince Harry even discusses his manhood in new book as he admits he had ‘frostbite’ at William and Kate’s wedding

Harry detailed a time from 2011 in his memoir

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Harry has opened up in his new book about his manhood in the latest of revelations.

The Duke of Sussex’s book Spare will be released worldwide on January 10.

However, in an error this week, books went on sale in Spain and revelations from the memoir have since been emerging.

Prince Harry speaking in new ITV interview
Prince Harry references his manhood in his book (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry new book

In one of the latest revelations, Prince Harry opens up about suffering frostbite on his “todger” before his older brother Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.

According to Page Six, Harry says he suffered the ordeal following an expedition to the North Pole in March 2011.

William and Kate married in April 2011.

During his trip, Harry took on a 200-mile Arctic charity walk which raised money for Walking with the Wounded.

William and Kate kiss on wedding day as Prince Harry smiles on palace balcony
Harry says he was suffering frostbite during William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking in his book Spare, Harry says that he told tales of his trip to William, their father King Charles and friends during a pre-wedding celebration the night before William’s big day.

Harry reportedly says: “Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost nipped ears and cheeks.”

The duke admits he didn’t overshare about his penis, which he learned had also suffered frostbite after he arrived home.

He then says: “While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

Prince Harry smiles in blue shirt during engagement
Harry’s new book, Spare, will be officially released next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry frostbite

Page Six reports that Harry says following the wedding he went to the doctor after using Elizabeth Arden cream.

Elsewhere in his new book, Harry makes some bombshell claims about his brother Prince William.

He claims that William ‘attacked’ him during an argument over Meghan Markle at his London home in 2019.

While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.

According to the Guardian, which has obtained a copy of the book, Harry says: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

YouTube video player

Read more: Spare: Prince Harry ‘begged Charles not to marry Camilla amid fears she’d be wicked stepmother’

Harry says he was left with “scrapes and bruises” from the alleged incident with William.

Kensington Palace had no comment when approached by ED!.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10. 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Prince Harry Prince William

Trending Articles

Prince Harry, Paul Burrell on Lorraine
Paul Burrell told to ‘stay in his lane’ as he’s branded ‘irrelevant’ over ‘hypocritical’ Prince Harry comments
Ant and Dec on Lorraine
Ant and Dec announce huge news for Saturday Night Takeaway fans
Max looking worried and Summer looking shocked in Coronation Street
Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? Huge schedule shake up
Kate Garraway on GMB today, her daughter Darcey at event
Kate Garraway rushed daughter to A&E in latest family drama
GMB presenter Kate Garraway whacks Ben Shephard on the back
GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard spark chaos as she whacks him live on air
Richard Madeley and James Haskell looking stern
GMB host Richard Madeley ’thrown out’ following Boxing Day bust up with son-in-law James Haskell