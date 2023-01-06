Prince Harry even discusses his manhood in new book as he admits he had ‘frostbite’ at William and Kate’s wedding

Prince Harry has opened up in his new book about his manhood in the latest of revelations.

The Duke of Sussex’s book Spare will be released worldwide on January 10.

However, in an error this week, books went on sale in Spain and revelations from the memoir have since been emerging.

Prince Harry references his manhood in his book (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry new book

In one of the latest revelations, Prince Harry opens up about suffering frostbite on his “todger” before his older brother Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.

According to Page Six, Harry says he suffered the ordeal following an expedition to the North Pole in March 2011.

William and Kate married in April 2011.

During his trip, Harry took on a 200-mile Arctic charity walk which raised money for Walking with the Wounded.

Harry says he was suffering frostbite during William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking in his book Spare, Harry says that he told tales of his trip to William, their father King Charles and friends during a pre-wedding celebration the night before William’s big day.

Harry reportedly says: “Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost nipped ears and cheeks.”

The duke admits he didn’t overshare about his penis, which he learned had also suffered frostbite after he arrived home.

He then says: “While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

Harry’s new book, Spare, will be officially released next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry frostbite

Page Six reports that Harry says following the wedding he went to the doctor after using Elizabeth Arden cream.

Elsewhere in his new book, Harry makes some bombshell claims about his brother Prince William.

He claims that William ‘attacked’ him during an argument over Meghan Markle at his London home in 2019.

According to the Guardian, which has obtained a copy of the book, Harry says: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry says he was left with “scrapes and bruises” from the alleged incident with William.

Kensington Palace had no comment when approached by ED!.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

