Meghan and Prince Harry 'set up permanent home in California' after leaving Canada

Meghan and Prince Harry have reportedly moved to Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been based on Vancouver Island in Canada since stepping back from royal duties.

However, sources told People magazine they have now settled in the US with their 10-month-old son Archie.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly moved to Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan are apparently living in a secluded compound, however, they haven't yet ventured out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family's new location brings them closer to the 38-year-old duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in the city, as well as a number of friends.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

It comes after it was previously claimed the duke and duchess had been "looking at houses in LA".

A source previously told People: "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family.

"They will be spending time in California... He's not looking back."

Harry and Meghan were based on Vancouver Island in Canada with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, it was claimed the couple have also been making plans to build a £3 million house close to their favourite private members retreat Soho Farmhouse.

Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family.

Non-members can stay at the Cotswolds estate - which is where the duchess had her three-day hen party before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - so the couple's guests will be able to stay nearby.

The property will be near a country home being built for David and Victoria Beckham.

Harry and Meghan are said to be paying for the abode out of their own pockets.

Meghan and Harry are apparently planning a three-bedroom abode (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It's believed the couple are planning a three-bedroom abode with its own drive.

What did reports suggest?

A source previously told The Sun: "This house will be their bolthole when they are in the UK.

"It is costing around £3million and will be on the opposite side of the Farmhouse to the small house being built for the Beckhams."

