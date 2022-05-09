Prince Harry paid tribute to his daughter Lilibet in his latest public appearance as he made an announcement.

The Duke of Sussex filmed a video for his not-for-profit travel organisation, Travalyst.

Harry, 37, showcased his acting skills for a new ad for his travel company.

But it was his t-shirt which caught attention as it was a sweet nod to his 11-month-old daughter, Lili.

Harry wore a ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt, paying tribute to his daughter Lilibet (Credit: Travalyst/YouTube)

The campaign is to help travellers in New Zealand make sustainable travel choices.

In the clip, Harry is seen jogging through a forest before he’s approached by New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby.

He’s sweetly wearing a grey t-shirt which had the words ‘Girl Dad’ emblazoned across his chest.

Meghan and Harry have two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rhys says: “Harry! Hazza! H!”

The five-minute-long advert shows Harry accused of littering while on a trip to New Zealand in 2018.

Rhys accuses Harry of dropping a sweet wrapper at Bethells Beach back in October 2018, joking: “It might have been a confusing time, it was windy.”

Harry replies: “No I don’t think so… we had an amazing time in New Zealand, it’s beautiful.”

Rhys tells Harry that he was “respectful of local communities”, buying some local honey, and didn’t keep the tap running while he was brushing his teeth.

Harry featured in the ad for his new campaign (Credit: Travalyst/YouTube)

Harry quips in the advert: “Hang on a second, how do you know that? How do you know that? That’s really weird.”

The advert also featured New Zealand actor Dave Fane and actress Rena Owen.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Harry has said: “As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry – for better, for good. We created the non-profit Travalyst to rethink how travel can continue to expand our global understanding, to break down barriers, and to create cultural connections through experiences we otherwise wouldn’t have.

“We do this while, at the same time, ensuring local communities truly feel benefit from tourism and safeguarding essential ecosystems.

“In a world where we’re tasked with rating so many things, we’re now asking: what if your destination rated you?”

He added: “Starting in beautiful Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re launching our first campaign. There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual.

“But the work of many) – we invite you to be a part of our many.”

