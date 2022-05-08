Harry and Meghan’s Jubilee appearance sparking ‘fears’ as palace aides ‘on standby’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming appearance at the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee is reportedly already sparking fears among royal aides.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they felt “honoured” to attend the Jubilee celebrations in June.

According to reports, the family feel “delighted” to have Harry and Meghan there but “there is a real fear of tension” over “any Netflix crew” coming with them.

Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Jubilee next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

A source told The Sun: “There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities.

“The worry is they will push it and try to gain access to areas of Jubilee celebration events where they can film Harry and Meghan and their children.

“Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can’t go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems.”

Sources claim there’s “a real fear of tension” over “any Netflix crew” coming with Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen’s Jubilee

In addition, the insider said that senior courtiers believe Netflix “will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple”.

However, according to the source, a team of palace aides will “be on standby”.

This is to keep a close eye on the crew and “act as minders if needs be”.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Meghan and Harry confirmed they will attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after months of speculation.

Meghan and Harry are bringing their two children to the UK in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rumours had been rife over whether Harry and Meghan would attend with their children.

They will be bringing son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months, to the UK too.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

However, they won’t be appearing alongside Her Majesty for a big moment in the celebrations.

Jubilee balcony

Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince Andrew, won’t appear on the palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 2.

The Queen has decided to only have working members of the Royal Family on the balcony with her.

A palace statement added: “Her Majesty is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations.

“But her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

