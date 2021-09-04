The latest news regarding Prince Harry concerns what may be included in his forthcoming memoir.

It is speculated the Duke of Sussex could cover royal family issues before Meghan Markle entered his life.

And according to Omid Scobie, that could mean revelations about both the monarchy and Harry’s former role within it.

Could Prince Harry lift the lid on royal life even more? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest: What are the claims?

Finding Freedom author Omid reckons the book – scheduled for publication in late 2022 – could explore issues far beyond ‘Megxit’.

He indicated Harry might feel free to probe and examine issues relating to his unique upbringing and family life.

Omid said during an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast: “There’s so much more to his story than the past couple of years.

“I do think that Harry will talk about issues within the institution and may bring other issues to light that even pre-date Meghan.”

Omid believes Harry will address issues that ‘pre-date Meghan’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What might Harry write about in his memoir?

Omid also pondered Harry could reveal how his position in line to the throne moulded him.

He continued: “There’s so much about [Harry’s] life as ‘the spare’ that we really don’t know.

I do think that Harry will talk about issues within the institution.

“And I think that biographies that have existed in the past have only really scratched the surface on that.

“He’s the only one that has these stories to tell and that’s what I’m excited about reading the book for.”

Omid Scobie wrote Sussex biography Finding Freedom (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Omid even seemed to suggest that, following the avalanche of coverage dedicated to Harry and Meghan, focusing on Harry might reignite interest with royal fans.

He reflected: “I feel like I have Sussex fatigue so I’m curious about the earlier stuff…

“Carving out that path that made you the unwanted spare from a very young age.”

However, Omid cautioned: “I think Harry is probably going to be very careful that it’s sort of filtered and done very respectfully.

“In fact, that’s one of the things that a source close to him said to me when it was announced.

“He was like, ‘don’t expect fireworks and drama, because ultimately this is his story, this isn’t other people’s stories’.”

