In latest Prince Harry news, Omid Scobie has taken a swipe at senior royals for not stepping in to heal the duke’s rift with brother Prince William.

Rumours of a feud have surrounded the brothers for years and deepened when the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal life last year.

However, Finding Freedom co-author and close friend of Harry and Meghan Markle Omid appeared on This Morning today and said no one has stepped in to intervene in the alleged rift.

Prince Harry news

Speaking to hosts Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond, Omid said: “We have all experienced family squabbles and so on.

“But there is always a senior member of the family who clips you round the ear and pulls you all together and says ‘talk!'”

He continued: “And I haven’t heard that from any source connected to the family that there has been someone who has played that role.

“I’m sure if Diana was here today, that’s exactly what she would do. But I’ve certainly not heard that from any of the others.”

Meanwhile, in the interview, Omid also said he experienced “prejudice” from a senior palace aide.

The biographer explained: “We knew they had contended with issues surrounding race within the institution.

“I myself have experienced some prejudice from one or two royal aides in the past, so you can kind of know what Meghan was entering.

“I wouldn’t say racist, but I just experienced prejudice. I’m mixed race, there aren’t many mixed race royal correspondents out there.”

What did Omid Scobie say?

Insisting the comment to him wasn’t made by a royal family member, Omid said: “I would not name that person. Someone very senior within the palace who found it really peculiar that I spoke as well as I do, and that was pretty much how they said it to me.”

He added: “I’m sure it came not from a nasty place, but it just shows perhaps a level of unawareness within certain quarters of the institution.”

Omid co-authored the Meghan and Harry biography Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand.

Omid previously confirmed that the duke and duchess had no input in the book.

