The latest in Prince Harry news is that he’s received a huge boost ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

There has been much speculation over whether the 38-year-old will come back to the UK for the event – especially in the wake of his book, Spare.

Prince Harry has been handed a boost (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry latest: Duke handed boost ahead of coronation

Ever since the release of Spare, there has been speculation over whether Prince Harry will attend Charles’ coronation.

The historic event is set to take place in May.

Experts and broadcasters have made their opinions on whether Harry should attend the coronation.

However, the British public have now spoken, and in a new poll have revealed that they do in fact want Harry to attend the coronation!

The Ipsos survey for The Standard has found that 60% of adults believe Prince Harry should be offered a place at the ceremony later this year.

Will we see Harry at the coronation? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry latest: Brits want at the coronation

Ipsos interviewed 1,001 Brits across the UK via phone between January 16 and 25.

The poll found a striking age gap on whether Harry should be at the Coronation.

Three-quarters of 18-34-year-olds say he should be invited to King Charles‘ big event. 15% say he shouldn’t.

Britons still think Harry should be invited to the coronation.

However, amongst the 55+ age group, only 47% say he should be invited. 42% say he shouldn’t.

For the 35-54 age group, 65% support the idea of Harry being invited. 26% take the opposite view.

“Despite not being as popular as he once was, most Britons still think Harry should be invited to the coronation in May, which suggests some hope for reconciliation,” a spokesperson for Ipsos said.

Paul has hit back (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell hits back

Meanwhile, the former butler of Harry’s mother has hit back at the Duke of Sussex.

In his new book, Harry referred to Paul Burrell as “mummy’s butler” – something which he felt “intensely annoyed” about.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul said: “There was something else which annoyed me intensely, I was really upset, really upset the fact that he referred to me as ‘the butler’, ‘mummy’s butler’.

“Well mummy’s butler was called Paul, Harry and you knew me, all your life you’ve known me as Paul,” he then continued.

“He had never known me as ‘the butler’ so why suddenly has there been a shift only recently, a shift to being called the butler.

“Suddenly I’m sort of being dismissed by this petulant prince as irrelevant because he says my tell-all book told nothing,” he then said.

