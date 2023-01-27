Duke of Sussex, King Charles
Royals

Prince Harry gets latest huge boost from Brits ahead of King Charles’ coronation

Will Harry make the trip across the pond?

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The latest in Prince Harry news is that he’s received a huge boost ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

There has been much speculation over whether the 38-year-old will come back to the UK for the event – especially in the wake of his book, Spare.

Duke of Sussex speaking
Prince Harry has been handed a boost (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry latest: Duke handed boost ahead of coronation

Ever since the release of Spare, there has been speculation over whether Prince Harry will attend Charles’ coronation.

The historic event is set to take place in May.

Experts and broadcasters have made their opinions on whether Harry should attend the coronation.

However, the British public have now spoken, and in a new poll have revealed that they do in fact want Harry to attend the coronation!

The Ipsos survey for The Standard has found that 60% of adults believe Prince Harry should be offered a place at the ceremony later this year.

Duke of Sussex at Queen's funeral
Will we see Harry at the coronation? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry latest: Brits want at the coronation

Ipsos interviewed 1,001 Brits across the UK via phone between January 16 and 25.

The poll found a striking age gap on whether Harry should be at the Coronation.

Three-quarters of 18-34-year-olds say he should be invited to King Charles‘ big event. 15% say he shouldn’t.

Britons still think Harry should be invited to the coronation.

However, amongst the 55+ age group, only 47% say he should be invited. 42% say he shouldn’t.

For the 35-54 age group, 65% support the idea of Harry being invited. 26% take the opposite view.

“Despite not being as popular as he once was, most Britons still think Harry should be invited to the coronation in May, which suggests some hope for reconciliation,” a spokesperson for Ipsos said.

Paul Burrell being interviewed on Lorraine
Paul has hit back (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell hits back

Meanwhile, the former butler of Harry’s mother has hit back at the Duke of Sussex.

In his new book, Harry referred to Paul Burrell as “mummy’s butler” – something which he felt “intensely annoyed” about.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul said: “There was something else which annoyed me intensely, I was really upset, really upset the fact that he referred to me as ‘the butler’, ‘mummy’s butler’.

“Well mummy’s butler was called Paul, Harry and you knew me, all your life you’ve known me as Paul,” he then continued.

“He had never known me as ‘the butler’ so why suddenly has there been a shift only recently, a shift to being called the butler.

“Suddenly I’m sort of being dismissed by this petulant prince as irrelevant because he says my tell-all book told nothing,” he then  said.

Read more: Prince Harry’s confession in Spare about William and Kate’s reaction to Meghan baby news

Should Prince Harry & Meghan Attend The Coronation? | Good Morning Britain

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

King Charles Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Nicky is smiling and, in a bubble, Lydia is looking shocked
Emmerdale fan theory: Is Nicky Lydia’s son?
Jane Gurnett as Kate in Crossroads and Rachel in Casualty
Recognise Faye in Emmerdale? Where have you seen Mary’s date before?
Alison Hammond speaking on This Morning today
This Morning today: Alison Hammond called out by viewers as she suffers ’embarrassing’ blunder
Dancing On Ice star Ekin-su looking shocked, Torvill and Dean in promo pic
Dancing On Ice: Torvill and Dean break silence on Ekin-Su controversy as she admits ‘surprise’ over outfit choice
Paul Burrell, Prince Harry
Paul Burrell ‘bewildered’ as he dismisses Prince Harry over claim about Diana’s death
Mike Tindall during Jubilee service and Zara during podcast interview
Mike Tindall shares loved-up photo with Zara following her tearful confession on podcast