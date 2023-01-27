Meghan and Prince Harry smiling at event, William and Kate during royal engagement
Prince Harry’s confession in Spare about William and Kate’s reaction to Meghan baby news

Harry and Meghan have two children - Archie and Lilibet

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Harry opened up in his book Spare about the reaction he received from his family when announcing Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy news.

The Duke of Sussex has two children with his wife Meghan – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry opened up about the moment he told his father, King Charles, and his brother Prince William about Meghan being pregnant with Archie.

Prince Harry talking in his ITV interview about book Spare
Prince Harry recalled telling his family he and Meghan’s baby news in his book (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry book Spare

Harry revealed that Meghan found out she was pregnant days before Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018.

Harry wrote: “We were deliriously happy for her [Eugenie], and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people.”

Speaking about telling his father, Harry said: “At Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom, we corner Pa in his study.

“He was sitting behind his big desk, which afforded his favourite view, straight down the Long Walk.”

Meghan and Prince Harry smiling at event
Meghan and Harry have two children – Archie and Lilibet (Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images)

He continued: “He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me.”

Harry also spoke about the reaction he received from William and Kate.

We were in a big room, suits of armour on the walls. Strange room, strange moment.

On telling his older brother the news, Harry wrote: “We were in a big room, suits of armour on the walls. Strange room, strange moment.

“We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate.”

Prince William with his hands crossed on BBC
Harry said William and Kate were thrilled by the baby news (Credit: BBC)

Harry added: “She [Kate] was across the room, talking to Pippa.

“So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations.

“They both reacted exactly as I’d hoped—as I’d wished.”

In his book, Harry also revealed that a doctor had advised Meghan to put on weight as they tried to start a family.

Harry explained: “We didn’t want to wait. We both wanted to start a family straight away.”

Harry and Meghan news

Harry said that Meghan had lost a “great deal of weight” prior to them trying for a baby.

The duke added: “I don’t recall which category this doctor sorted Meg into, but she did confirm our suspicion that Meg’s weight loss might be a barrier to conceiving.”

He said the doctor advised Meghan to gain five pounds and she’d be able to get pregnant.

