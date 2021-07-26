Prince Harry latest: Friends ‘will spill his secrets’ if he embarrasses them in upcoming memoir

In the latest Prince Harry news – his old Eton friends and Army friends are reportedly concerned about their old chum’s upcoming memoirs.

The Duke of Sussex has announced he is writing a “wholly truthful” memoir – that’s due to be out in October 2022.

However, his British mates are said to be worried he will embarrass them as he recalls his life and times.

So much so, that they are allegedly willing to spill Harry’s ‘secrets’ if this does indeed occur.

Will Prince Harry’s upcoming book expose his British friends? (Credit: SplashNews)

An anonymous friend told the Mail on Sunday: “It feels very hypocritical given Harry chucked people out of his friendship group for talking to the press.

“There is a fear that he’s going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives.”

Another source said: “If Harry slams any of his old school and military buddies in his new book they have pledged to break ranks to tell their story.”

What has Prince Harry said about his new book?

Prince Harry announced his upcoming book through a formal statement last week.

Here he wrote: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far. And excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Harry and Meghan are involved in various business deals together (Credit: SplashNews)

However, his camp have denied that this book is part of a four-book deal. They claim this is the only book planned by the Duke of Sussex for now.

What book did Meghan Markle write?

Meghan Markle published her own book – children’s book The Bench – in June of this year.

The book contains various illustrations of Prince Harry with their son Archie.

In an interview with NPR, Meghan said her bond with Harry and Archie inspired the book.

The Duchess said: “I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realised how much happens in the quiet.

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband].

“Just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know … those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”



In addition to their respective books, they also have various joint business deals.

They have a Spotify podcast deal as well as a huge production deal with Netflix.

And earlier this year Prince Harry appeared alongside Oprah Winfrey in the mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See for Apple TV.

*ED has reached out to Prince Harry’s representative for comment.

*ED has reached out to Prince Harry's representative for comment.