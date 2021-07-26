Lilibet finally added to royal line of succession after seven weeks as fans divided

In the latest news on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana has been added to the royal line of succession.

The official website for the Royal Family lists Lilibet – who was born on June 4 – as eighth in line to the throne.

Until today, the website hadn’t recognised Lilibet’s birth on the line of succession.

However, the tot has now been added just below her big brother Archie – who is seventh in line.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter added to the line of succession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Harry and Meghan and their daughter Lilibet?

Fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter, with many pleased Lilibet has been added to the list.

One person said: “Miss Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has finally been added to the #RoyalFamily website,” followed by a clapping hand emoji.

Another wrote: “Finally!”

Royal fans were divided over Lilibet being added to the list (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

However, others thought she shouldn’t have been added.

One tweeted: “I’m so disappointed, cannot believe how the RF is giving in for this couple.”

Another wrote: “They stepped away from royal life don’t see that either of their children be in line to throne?”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter last month.

In a statement, the couple said: “She is more than we could have ever imagined.

“We remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The couple stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named Lilibet after the Queen – whose family nickname is Lilibet – and the late Princess Diana.

Recent reports said Harry and Meghan want Lilibet christened at Windsor Castle just like their son Archie.

In addition, they apparently want the Queen present.

However, a royal expert said this could prove to be “awkward” as tensions are still running “very high within the family”.

Russell Myers told Today: “Meghan isn’t flavour of the month with the family.

“Certainly, the family have always said they will be much-loved members of the family.

“The tensions are still running very, very high within the family, indeed.”

