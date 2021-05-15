Prince Harry sparked criticism for his latest interview and now a royal expert has said it’s “hurtful” to his family.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week and appeared to take aim at father Prince Charles‘ parenting.

He also discussed why he decided to step back from royal life and admitted he wanted to quit the “job” in his early 20s.

Prince Harry’s recent interview branded a ‘disgrace’ by royal expert Charles Rae (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry repair his relationship with his family after the interview?

Now, Charles Rae – former royal editor at The Sun – told Entertainment Daily!: “I think that Prince Harry’s latest broadside is a disgrace and is truly hurtful to the royal family specially William, Charles and the Queen.

“Following the equally appalling interview with Oprah Winfrey it was thought there would be some bridge building to repair the damage from that fall out, but this is a strange way for Harry to build a bridge.”

Harry’s interview ‘hurtful’ to Charles, William and the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Rae continued: “I cannot see how relationships between Harry and the family can ever be repaired.

“Harry has turned into a petulant Prince who deserted Britain to escape his life of privilege and to have privacy.

“This is a strange way of being private. He has not stopped giving interviews.

“The recent podcast with Dax Shepard is Harry using a machine gun approach to further cause distress to the Royal family.

Harry and Meghan quit royal duties last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He even managed to upset the citizens of his adopted country by criticising the First Amendment which protects free speech and the press and he described it as bonkers.

“Talk about biting the hand that is now feeding you! Harry really does need to shut up now.”

It comes after the Duke of Sussex sparked division with his comments about his father’s parenting.

The soon-to-be father-of-two said he wants to ‘break the cycle’ of “genetic pain”.

The Duke spoke about “genetic pain” during the podcast interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry said on the podcast: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…

“…I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

In addition, he said Charles has “treated me the way he was treated”.

