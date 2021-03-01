Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview
Royals

Prince Harry in Oprah interview: Duke feared ‘history would repeat itself’

The interview will air in the US this weekend

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince Harry said he feared “history would repeat itself” in reference to his late mother Princess Diana in a first look at his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The first trailer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all chat with Oprah, which is scheduled to air in the US on March 7, was released by CBS.

During the 30-second sneak preview, Harry admits stepping back from royal life has been “unbelievably tough” for the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview
Prince Harry said he feared “history would repeat itself” (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What did Prince Harry say in the Oprah interview?

He tells the talk show legend: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” seemingly referencing his mother – who died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris.

Read more: James Corden and Prince Harry: Six revelations from tell-all chat

Harry continues: “You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself. All those years ago.

Meghan Markle Oprah interview
Meghan will speak with Oprah without Harry (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

“Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

The clip shows Harry and Meghan sitting opposite Oprah in a location in Santa Barbara, California.

My biggest concern was history repeating itself.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Oprah chats to just Meghan.

She asks the former actress: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah says “no subject” is “off limits” (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What else happens in the interview?

In another part, Oprah says: “I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off limits.”

In the trailer, the star also tells the couple: “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here…. wait hold up, wait a minute.”

The “primetime special” is reportedly extended to two hours after initially set to last 90 minutes.

It will air in the US on Sunday, March 7, at 8pm.

Prince Harry in Oprah interview
Harry opens up about stepping back from royal life (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

It’s unclear when the programme will be shown in the UK.

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed the interview left Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “aghast”.

Read more: Prince Harry latest: Princess Diana ‘would be furious at Megxit’

Piers Morgan has since criticised the couple over the interview.

He said on Good Morning Britain today: “There is no comparison between the media attention Meghan got to Diana.

“The hypocrisy is off the charts – ‘Please leave us alone, but let us do open top bus interviews,'” referring to Harry’s recent chat with James Corden.

Will you be watching the interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Lorraine Kelly: ITV star breaks silence over her dad’s secret health battle
EastEnders and Holby City star Belinda Owusu shows off huge baby bump as she reveals she is pregnant!
Naga Munchetty and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt
Naga Munchetty on Saturday Kitchen: Host Matt Tebbutt addresses uproar
Naga Munchetty
BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty pretends to fall asleep on Radio 5 Live
Cyrell delivered an epic putdown on Married At First Sight Australia
Cyrell on Married At First Sight Australia: Fans praise star after putdown to Martha Kalifatidis
Gordon Ramsay on Saturday Night Takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway: Gordon Ramsay criticised for remark about guest’s teeth