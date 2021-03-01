Prince Harry said he feared “history would repeat itself” in reference to his late mother Princess Diana in a first look at his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The first trailer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all chat with Oprah, which is scheduled to air in the US on March 7, was released by CBS.

During the 30-second sneak preview, Harry admits stepping back from royal life has been “unbelievably tough” for the couple.

Prince Harry said he feared “history would repeat itself” (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What did Prince Harry say in the Oprah interview?

He tells the talk show legend: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” seemingly referencing his mother – who died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris.

Harry continues: “You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself. All those years ago.

Meghan will speak with Oprah without Harry (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

“Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

The clip shows Harry and Meghan sitting opposite Oprah in a location in Santa Barbara, California.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Oprah chats to just Meghan.

She asks the former actress: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Oprah says “no subject” is “off limits” (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What else happens in the interview?

In another part, Oprah says: “I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off limits.”

In the trailer, the star also tells the couple: “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here…. wait hold up, wait a minute.”

The “primetime special” is reportedly extended to two hours after initially set to last 90 minutes.

It will air in the US on Sunday, March 7, at 8pm.

Harry opens up about stepping back from royal life (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

It’s unclear when the programme will be shown in the UK.

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed the interview left Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “aghast”.

Piers Morgan has since criticised the couple over the interview.

He said on Good Morning Britain today: “There is no comparison between the media attention Meghan got to Diana.

“The hypocrisy is off the charts – ‘Please leave us alone, but let us do open top bus interviews,'” referring to Harry’s recent chat with James Corden.

